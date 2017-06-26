Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa to release on September 21

Being directed by Bobby, Jai Lava Kusa features Junior NTR in triple roles. Being directed by Bobby, Jai Lava Kusa features Junior NTR in triple roles.

Actor Junior NTR’s upcoming Telugu action drama Jai Lava Kusa will hit the screens worldwide on September 21, its makers have announced in a statement. Being directed by K.S. Ravindra, popularly known as Bobby, the film features Junior NTR in triple roles. For one of his roles, he will be seen wearing prosthetics. His look is being handled by Hollywood make-up artist Vance Hartwell, popular for his work in popular Hollywood films such as Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island.

N.T. Rama Rao Jr. is the grandson of former actor and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N.T. Rama Rao, who founded the Telugu Desham Party. Junior NTR is also actively involved in the politics of his grandfather party. Junior NTR starred in Ramayanam, a Telugu take on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film went on to get National Film Award for best children’s film. The first real breakthrough for the adult NTR Jr. came in Student No. 1, a musical film directed by S.S. Rajamouli.

Raashi Khanna, who has also worked in Shoojit Sircar’s Bollywood film Madras Cafe and Nivetha Thomas, known for Veruthe Oru Bharya for which she received Kerala State Film Award for Best Young Artist, are playing the leading ladies. Bollywood actor Ronit Roy, recently seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3 and before that Sanjay Gupta’s Kaabil has been roped in to play the antagonist. Produced by Kalyanram, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad. The film is scheduled to be released on September 21, 2017.

