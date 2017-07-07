Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa teaser creates new record, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli in awe

Jr NTR Jai Lava Kusa teaser creates record Jr NTR Jai Lava Kusa teaser creates record

The teaser of Jr NTR’s upcoming film Jai Lava Kusa has become a rage on the internet amassing a combined 7.8 million views on YouTube and Facebook within 24 hours of its releases. The actor was overjoyed and has thanked everyone for the response. “Overwhelmed by the love &feedback given by fans,friends,film fraternity & the media for #JaiTeaser. Will strive to do better. Love You All (sic),” NTR tweeted.

The filmmakers of Jai Lava Kusa will release three teasers reportedly introducing all characters of NTR. The actor plays three different roles in the film. The first teaser that was unveiled on Thursday introduced Jai, who is said to be a follower of Raavan. The character has strong shades of grey but it will be premature to term him as a completely evil character.

Jai seems to always carry an axe chained to his hand, that projects him as a cold-blooded assassin. The teaser also reveals the look that was earlier leaked online by a few people. The promo video has been receiving rave reviews from the fans and celebrities alike. Director SS Rajamouli, who gave NTR his first box office hit in his career with Student No 1, was in awe after watching the teaser. “Too Good, @Tarak9999 … THIS is how you start the publicity of a film…Just WOW… #JaiTeaser,” tweeted the Baahubali director.

The makers will release two other teasers introducing two other characters of NTR soon. For one of the characters, makers have roped in Hollywood makeup artist Vance Hartwell, who is known for his work in films like The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Shutter Island. Bollywood actor Ronit Roy will play the main antagonist and Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas are playing the female leads in the film. Devi Sri Prasad has composed tunes for the film, which is bankrolled by NTR Arts.

