Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa leaked online, culprits arrested

The filmmakers of Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa are upset after a few working stills from the film were leaked online. The makers have requested the fans and the media not to share the leaked pictures as it is said to be taken during the filming of some crucial scenes. Most of the culprits behind the leaks have already been arrested, but one is still at large. “Some of the culprits who have leaked content from #JaiLavaKusa have been identified and arrested,” NTR Arts, the production house which is bankrolling the project confirmed the news on its Twitter handle.

The official spokesperson for Jai Lava Kusa said that the team will be sharing more details about the matter soon. The Jr NTR-starrer is the latest victim of such cyber leaks. Earlier, a couple of stills from upcoming sci-fi film 2.0, showing Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson in robot costumes, were also leaked online. Just before the release of director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2, stills from the film leaked, outing a major spoiler.

Bollywood actor Ronit Roy was recently roped in to play the main antagonist in Jai Lava Kusa and Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas are playing the female leads in the film. For the first time, NTR will be playing three different roles in Jai Lava Kusa, which is directed by K S Ravindra aka Bobby.

Some of the culprits who have leaked content from #JaiLavaKusa have been identified and arrested. More details will be out tomorrow — NTR Arts (@NTRArtsOfficial) June 27, 2017

A prosthetic mask has been used on Taarak for one of the characters. This look is handled by Vance Hartwell, who is known for his work in films like The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Shutter Island. The first look posters were released last month on the occasion of Jr NTR’s birthday and went viral on social media.

The filmmakers recently announced that the film will be hitting the screens on September 21 during the pooja holidays.

