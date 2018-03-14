Jr NTR gets ripped for his next, impresses Ranveer Singh

Jr NTR who was last seen in Jai Lava Kush is currently getting ripped for his next film with director Trivikram Srinivas. Jr NTR who was last seen in Jai Lava Kush is currently getting ripped for his next film with director Trivikram Srinivas.

Celebrity fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens has been teasing fans of Tollywood star Jr NTR with workout videos without revealing the progress the actor has made under his supervision. And, finally, he shared a workout picture giving us a slight idea about the gains Jr NTR has made during his regular gym sessions in the last few weeks. “Things are getting serious … @tarak9999 #beastmode,” Lloyd captioned the picture that reveals Tarak’s heightened muscle definition.

Jr NTR was on the heavy side when he made his debut as an adult in 2001, with the film Ninnu Choodalani. And he only looked heavier with each film that he worked until 2007.

About 10 years ago, Jr NTR was weighing over 100-kg. He lost 20-odd kilos before he joined the sets of director SS Rajamouli’s Yamadonga. He physically looked his best in Temper in 2015.

His current body transformation is seemingly on a different level. To put it like Ranveer Singh, “Beastin!!!.” That’s what Padmaavat star’s response to Jr NTR’s workout picture shared by Lloyd. Ranveer is one of Lloyd’s high-profile clients from Bollywood.

Interestingly, Ranveer and Jr NTR also share another connection apart from their fitness trainer. Ranveer will be reprising Jr NTR’s role in the Hindi remake of Temper titled Simmba.

Jr NTR was last seen in Jai Lava Kusa that released last year. He is currently getting ripped for his next film with director Trivikram Srinivas. The untitled project has Pooja Hegde as the female lead and composer S Thaman for music.

Jr NTR also has signed a film with Rajamouli, which also stars Ram Charan Teja.

