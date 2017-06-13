Jr NTR confirms hosting Bigg Boss Telugu, says ‘it’ll be a game changer’. See photo

Jr NTR to debut on small screen with Bigg Boss Telugu Jr NTR to debut on small screen with Bigg Boss Telugu

Tollywood star Jr NTR has officially confirmed his small screen debut with the popular reality show Bigg Boss, which will be aired on STAR Maa. Last month we had reported that the actor has given his nod to play the host for Telugu version of the reality show, which is already a hit in Hindi and Kannada.

Talking about his debut as a television host, NTR Jr said it is a very challenging job. “Television is one of the biggest mediums for entertainment. When I was approached by Star MAA to host Bigg Boss, the biggest ever show on Telugu Television, I was intrigued by the challenge. I believe that the show will be a game changer,” said NTR in a statement.

The officials of the TV channels are also quite upbeat about their association with NTR. “With Junior NTR, one of the most popular and revered Telugu stars as the host, we look forward to engaging a diverse spectrum of viewers,” said Alok Jain, Business Head of Star Maa.

Bigg Boss is the Indian version of the international show Big Brother. It is already a bit hit in North India. The show had 10 seasons with celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi playing the host in the past. However, ever since Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took over the reins, he has become the face of the show.

In Kannada, actor Sudeep has been part of the show since the first season, which was aired in 2013. The showrunners of Bigg Boss have already roped in superstar Kamal Haasan as the host of its Tamil version. The first season of the show will go live on June 25 on Vijay TV.

The format of the show aims at bringing out the unseen side of popular faces of the country. About a dozen participants will be locked up inside a well-furnished house with all amenities for more than three months but they will be completely cut off from technology and the outside world. These celebrity contestants will live their days in the Bigg Boss house on camera with millions of people judging them based on their behaviour and how they perform the given tasks. Eventually, the last person in the house will be crowned as the winner.

