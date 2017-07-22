Latest News

Jr NTR celebrates son Abhay Ram’s birthday on Bigg Boss Telugu sets, see photos

Tollywood star Jr NTR celebrated the birthday of his son Nandamuri Abhay Ram on the sets of his television reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu. The actor posted a tweet wishing his son. Jr NTR is also shooting for his upcoming film Jai Lava Kusa on a massive set in Pune.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Published:July 22, 2017 3:39 pm
Tollywood star Jr NTR took his son Nandamuri Abhay Ram to the sets of his television reality show Bigg Boss Telugu on Saturday to mark his 3rd birthday. “Happy birthday to my happiness. your blessings are always a boon. thank you all,” the actor wrote while sharing a picture from the sets. Jr NTR got married to Lakshmi Pranath in 2011, and Abhay Ram was born on July 22, 2014.

Jr NTR is currently shooting for his upcoming film Jai Lava Kusa on a massive set in Pune. The film, being directed by KS Ravindra, has caught the imagination of the audience after the makers released the first look poster and teaser revealing Jr NTR’s character as the follower of Ravana. He plays three different roles in the film for the first time in his career. The filmmakers have also used prosthetic makeup for one of the characters.

The actor is also shooting for Bigg Boss Telugu in Lonavla. The reality TV show marks his small screen, debut and it went on air on July 16. NTR keeps tabs on all the contestants throughout the week and every Saturday and Sunday he will come on the show to share his thoughts about the activities of the housemates.

About 14 celebrity contestants entered the Bigg Boss house on July 16, where they will live under the same roof, cut off from the world for about 70 days. The last person remaining in the Bigg Boss house will be crowned as the winner.

