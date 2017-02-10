Jr NTR-Bobby’s next film launched, shooting begins on February 15

Jr NTR at the film launch in Hyderabad. (Source: Express) Jr NTR at the film launch in Hyderabad. (Source: Express)

After scoring a blockbuster with Janatha Garage, Jr NTR is all set to begin work on his next project. The film will start rolling from February and is expected to hit the screens in the second half of this year. Under Sardar Gabbar Singh fame Bobby’s direction, the project will be produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram on NTR Arts banner.

“I am delighted to produce my brother Tarak’s 27th film on our home banner NTR Arts. #NTR27 will have the very best technical standards and production values. Director Bobby has come up with an excellent story that does justice to both the actor as well as the star in NTR. Regular shooting of the film will begin from February 15,” said producer and actor Kalyan Ram speaking at the launch.

The event also saw other Tollywood personalities including Hari Krishna, Dil Raju and V V Vinayak.

Director Bobby is placing all his bets on this NTR film and has lined up a stellar cast and crew for the film. Apart from Tarak and Raashi Khanna playing lead roles, the director has brought in an expert team to work in the film. While Lord of the Rings and Iron Man fame Vance Hartwell was roped in to take care of VFX, popular Bollywood cinematographer C K Muraleedharan is handling the camera.

The film is said to star two female leads opposite to Tarak. While Raashi Khanna was the first choice, the director is in search for another female actor. NTR27 will likely be wrapped in the mid of this year and is expected to be released in August.

Meanwhile, NTR is on a roll after scoring back-to-back hits with Temper, Nannaku Prematho and Janatha Garage. He will once again be seen in a totally new look in this big budget production.

