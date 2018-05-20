Happy birthday Jr NTR: Here are five lesser-known facts about the ‘Young Tiger’ of Tollywood

Jr NTR celebrates his 35th birthday today. Jr NTR celebrates his 35th birthday today.

Jr NTR aka Tarak is celebrating his 35th birthday today and his fans have turned up the celebrations big time. Several Tollywood bigwigs have wished the star but Jr NTR made everyone happy by sharing a picture with his son Abhay. We also came to know who got to wish Jr NTR first. “Finally, Abhay has stopped closing my eyes. He’s all grown up. Still gives me my first and most precious birthday wishes though (sic),” wrote Tarak. Here are some other less known facts about the Jai Lava Kusa star.

Made film debut when he was 10:

Jr NTR made his debut when he was ten years old with the film Brahmarshi Vishwamitra which was directed by NTR Sr. Later he was seen in Bala Ramayana, that hit the screens in the year 1996. A cast with children below the age of 12, the film went on to receive the National Award for the best children’s film of that year. The film also led Jr NTR to be recommended to SS Rajamouli for Student No 1, intended to be his debut.

Kuchipudi dancer:

Jr NTR is a trained Kuchipudi dancer. The young tiger has set the screen on fire with several of his dance moves in his films. But Tarak has been trained in the classical art form and has performed at several places across the world.

Wishing a very very happy birthday to the two most energetic mad friends I've ever had @tarak9999 @HeroManoj1 .. love you guys 🤗 — Nani (@NameisNani) May 20, 2018

Loves to cook:

Jr NTR loves to cook and is a great cook. The actor has admitted that cooking is a stressbuster for him and that he really enjoys cooking for his wife. The Young Tiger who hosted Bigg Boss Telugu last year also surprised his fans by cooking for the housemates on the show.

The fascination for number 9:

Jr NTR has a seemingly strong attachment to the number 9. The young star’s twitter handle is @Tarak9999. He also seems to have paid quite a sum to get his vehicles the number plate 9999. Reports suggest that all his cars have the same registration plate.

Expecting his second child:

Jr NTR with Ram Charan on wedding anniversary. Jr NTR with Ram Charan on wedding anniversary.

The Tollywood superstar has a son named Abhay with his wife Pranitha. The couple is now expecting their second child. In fact, it is also said that Jr NTR refused to host the second season of Bigg Boss Telugu as he wanted to spend more time with his wife. Pranitha and Jr NTR recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

