Jr NTR: Bigg Boss Telugu helped to get over impact of Jai Lava Kusa

Tollywood star Jr NTR said working in Jai Lava Kusa, which is due in theatres on Thursday, took a toll on him physically and emotionally. In the film, Jr NTR plays all the three titular roles. While Lava and Kusa are also the integral part of the narrative, it is Jai who has grabbed everyone’s attention after the theatrical trailer was released.

Jai is a gangster with a speech deficiency and swag. It is also a character that is very close to Jr NTR. “Unlike other characters, Jai really took a lot of time to get out of me because he was very intense. Eventually, an actor should get out of a character and move on,” he said.

He said that his television reality show Bigg Boss Telugu helped him to handle Jai’s impact on his personal life. “In Bigg Boss Telugu, I had to be myself not Jai. So, every weekend when I went to the television show, it helped me to get back to my real self. Otherwise, some characters are very demanding physically and mentally,” said the 34-years-old.

The actor also said that his grandfather NTR senior’s iconic performance in Daana Veera Soora Karna was his inspiration to play three different roles in the film. “My grandfather’s performance in three contrasting roles in Daana Veera Soora and how he switched between characters so convincingly, inspired me to do this film. Yes, it was very difficult,” said the actor. He also asked the media not to compare the story of his upcoming film or his performance to the one delivered by the legendary actor.

Jai Lava Kusa is an emotional drama that unfolds between the triplets and is directed by K S Ravindra aka Bobby. The film is bankrolled by Jr NTR’s brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under their home production banner NTR Arts. It will hit the screens worldwide on September 21, targeting pooja holidays.

