Jolly LLB 2 Telugu remake: Venkatesh may reprise Akshay Kumar’s role

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 to be remade in Telugu Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 to be remade in Telugu

Telugu film producer S Radhakrishna has brought the remake rights of Akshay Kumar’s super hit courtroom drama Jolly LLB 2. The production of the Telugu remake is expected to begin by the end of this year. The Bollywood film is the sequel to 2013 Jolly LLB starring Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani in the lead roles.

While the first film went on to win two National Awards, including Best Feature Film in Hindi and Best Supporting Actor (Saurabh Shukla), the second film with Bollywood’s Khiladi Kumar in the titular role crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office. The sequel revolves around a struggling lawyer and his efforts to bring the perpetrators of a fake encounter case to justice.

Radhakrishna reportedly bought the remake rights for Rs 1.75 crore. “The film’s shooting may start from December, once the producer completes the current Pawan Kalyan-Trivikram-combination film,” a source close to the producer told Deccan Chronicles.

Earlier, speculations were rife that Telugu star Ravi Teja was considering to remake 2016 Tamil film Manithan, starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, which was the official remake of Jolly LLB. However, things didn’t materialise. Actor Venkatesh, who enjoys a reputation for building a career on remake films, seems to be the frontrunner for the Telugu version of Jolly LLB 2. However, the filmmakers are yet to finalise the main star cast and crew. Jolly LLB 2 released in February this year and had Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Annu Kapoor, among others in the lead roles. Saurabh Shukla had reprised his role as an eccentric judge in the sequel too.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd