Jayasudha was my inspiration to come back to cinemas: Chiranjeevi

Tollywood stars Chiranjeevi and Jayasudha, who have acted together in just two movies, have a lot more in common than their screen life – both are into politics.

While both the stars have had their ups and downs, Chiru appreciated Jaya for being able to handle both cinema and politics deftly.

“From Jayasudha I learnt that I needn’t leave cinema to focus on politics. Maybe she is my inspiration why I started with Khaidi No 150. She showed how easy and effortless it is to sail in two boats at the same time,” said Chiranjeevi at the success meet of Shatamanam Bhavati on Friday.

Chiranjeevi also praised how natural Jayasudha is in getting into the skin of any character that comes her way, calling her a natural star. Both the stars worked in just two films together in their entire filmy career – Idhi Katha Kaadu and Magadheerudu.

Jayasudha has played a supporting role opposite actor Prakash Raj, in Sharwanand and Anupama Parameswaran’s family drama Shatamanam Bhavati. Jayasudha acted in as many as over 200 films in multiple languages, predominantly working in Tollywood. She shot back to fame recently for her motherly roles in blockbuster hits like Bommarillu, Amma Nanna Tamil Ammai and Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi made his comeback with Khaidi No 150 to Tollywood after 10 years gap since his last film, Shankardada Zindabad. Khaidi No 150 film also went on to become a super hit raking in over Rs 120 crore since its release on January 11.

