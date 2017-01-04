Jayalalithaa biopic still in ideation stage: Dasari Narayan Rao

While Dasari has played the grandfather, actor Vishnu Manchu will be seen as his grandson in the film. While Dasari has played the grandfather, actor Vishnu Manchu will be seen as his grandson in the film.

Veteran Telugu filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao, who has expressed his desire to work on a biopic on late actress and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, says the project is yet to enter the scripting phase.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Jayalalithaa, aged 68, passed away on December 5 last year.

“The biopic idea has just started to take shape. The scripting work is just getting started. Jayalalithaa’s story is fascinating, inspiring and it deserves to be told. I haven’t thought about whom to cast yet as I can’t zero in on anyone without completing the script first,” Rao told IANS.

He also said that the film will be made in Tamil and Telugu.

Will he meet V.K. Sasikala, a confidante of Jayalalithaa, to take help in the scripting process?

“It’s too early to even meet anyone. I just want to concentrate on writing for now,” he said.

Southern actresses such as Ramya Krishnan and Trisha have expressed interest to play ‘Amma’ on screen in the past.