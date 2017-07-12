Jaya Janaki Nayaka teaser: Rakul Preet and Bellamkonda Sreenivas starrer is a romantic tale. Watch video

Rakul Preet’s upcoming movie Jaya Janaki Nayaka also starring Bellamkonda Srinivas is claimed to be a family entertainer. Rakul Preet’s upcoming movie Jaya Janaki Nayaka also starring Bellamkonda Srinivas is claimed to be a family entertainer.

Jaya Janaki Nayaka stars Rakul Preet and Bellamkonda Sreenivas in the leading roles and the film is directed by Boyapati Srinu. Rakul Preet took to her official Twitter handle to share the teaser of the film, and wrote, “Here u go!! #jayajanakinayaka teaser http://bit.ly/JJNTeaser ! 😊😊”

The teaser tells us that this is going to be a romantic tale as we see Bellamkonda Sreenivas fall for Rakul Preet. We also see that he seems to get along well with her family too. We catch a glimpse of Sarathkumar as well in the teaser, and we wonder what is the conflict in this movie. The film, which is claimed to be a family entertainer also stars Pragya Jaiswal, Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. However, the teaser did not feature these stars. It is also interesting to note that in the first look of Bellamkonda Sreenivas’s character, he is ready to fight, but here, he looks quite different and one could even say, tamed.

The film, which has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad is slated to release on August 11. It is produced under Dwaraka Creations and the filmmakers tweeted, “Most awaited Mesmerizing #JayaJanakiNayakaTeaser is here! @BSaiSreenivas @Rakulpreet @BoyapatiSrinu @ThisIsDSP #JJN.”

The star, who is also working on AR Murugadoss’s next directorial titled Spyder opposite Mahesh Babu is busy with multiple movies. She will also be seen in Neeraj Pandey’s next Bollywood film Aiyaary alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee. She will be working on Theeran Athikaram Ondru, an upcoming Tamil film.

