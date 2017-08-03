Jaya Janaki Nayaka star Rakul Preet: Some of the scenes were so emotional, I couldn’t control crying

For Jaya Janaki Nayaka star Rakul Preet the film is a very special one. For Jaya Janaki Nayaka star Rakul Preet the film is a very special one.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh considers forthcoming Telugu action-drama Jaya Janaki Nayaka as the most emotional film of her career as it left her in tears on many occasions. She plays Janaki in the Boyapati Sreenu-directed film, slated for release on August 11.

For Rakul, it’s a very special role.”I hadn’t done such an emotional role so far in my career. Some of the scenes were so emotional, I couldn’t control crying. On some days, I was crying even after we packed up as I was so involved in the role. I gave a lot from my side for this character,” Rakul told IANS. She clarifies that it is not a sad role.

“She is the kind of person everybody would love to have around. She can make people happy with her presence,” Rakul said, pointing out that a tragedy in her life changes everything about her. Paired with Bellamkonda Sreenivas, she is all praise for her co-star who is just three films old.

“People keep asking if I don’t have any qualms of working with a newcomer. If we start thinking from that angle, this industry won’t get good actors. I never bother about who I’m paired with and have always given prime importance to the story. What also matters to me are the script and the director,” she said.

We catch a glimpse of Sarathkumar as well in Jaya Janaki Nayaka teaser, and we wonder what is the conflict in this movie. The film, which is claimed to be a family entertainer also stars Pragya Jaiswal, Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. However, the teaser did not feature these stars. It is also interesting to note that in the first look of Bellamkonda Sreenivas’s character, he is ready to fight, but here, he looks quite different and one could even say, tamed.

On the career front, Rakul also has Mahesh Babu starrer bilingual action-thriller Spyder in her kitty.

