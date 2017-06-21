Jawaan first look: Sai Dharam Tej has to choose between his family and country. See photo

Sai Dharam Tej’s upcoming film is titled Jawaan. Sai Dharam Tej’s upcoming film is titled Jawaan.

Sai Dharam Tej’s upcoming film Jawaan’s first look was revealed today and the movie promises to be a tale of patriotism vs family. The film was launched by none other than Junior NTR himself in January.

The first look was tweeted by Sai Dharam, who wrote, “Family or nation? Whom will Jai choose? #Jawaanfirstlook – Team #Jawaan.” So it can be assumed that the central plot of the film is about a soldier’s choice between his family and nation. Sai look thoughtful as he holds his phone, which has his family as the wall paper. The first look was released on the occasion of director BVS Ravi’s birthday. The tagline of the film is ‘One person, per house’.

The film also stars Mehreen opposite the star. It is being produced by Krishna under Arunachal Creations banner and is helmed by BVS Ravi. The film will also see actor Prasanna playing a pivotal role.

The film could be about sending a strong message to youngsters about working for their country. From the looks of it, the film is expected to target people looking for films with high drama and action. The team recently wrapped their shoot in Italy, and the release date has not been announced officially as of now.

On the other hand, Sai is also working on other projects including his next action film titled Nakshathiram to be directed by Krishna Vamsi. He will be playing a cameo opposite actor Pragya Jaiswal in the film. After two duds at the box office, the actor is placing all his bets on his 2017 releases.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd