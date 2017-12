Nandamuri Balakrishna is in his best form in Jai Simha. Nandamuri Balakrishna is in his best form in Jai Simha.

For Nandamuri Balakrishna, the series of Simha has worked really well. The audience has showered a lot of love to him for his courageous avatar on the screen. Now, the actor is back on silver screen and in a better for,. On Christmas eve, the actor treated his fans with the trailer of Jai Simha. The film is Balakrishna’s 102nd film, slated for Sankranthi release. But does the trailer offers anything new? We doubt.

As the trailer starts, Nandamuri Balakrishna gets the cliched entrance. His dialogues are powerful but as an audience, you just know that you have heard all of this before. It is a delight for those who love to watch a complete mass film with a lot of fight sequences but since it has nothing new to offer, even in the aspect of the storyline, the trailer fails to keep your attention intact.

Standing with this powerful tiger is the tigress of acting Nayanthara. Balakrishna reunites with the award-winning actor for the third time after blockbusters such as Simhaa and Sri Rama Rajyam. But as far as the trailer is concerned, Nayanthara has no job to do. She is on the screen to just woo Balakrishna and her character’s ultimate dream is to marry this macho man and have a family.

Apart from Nayanthara, the film will also star Natasha Doshni and Bigg Boss fame Hari Priya. Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu will be seen in important roles in the film which is being bankrolled by C Kalyan. Chirantan Bhatt is scoring the music.

The film will be arriving at the theaters on the occasion of Sankranti.

