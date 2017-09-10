Jai Lava Kusa trailer: Jr NTR promises to deliver the best performance of his career

Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa trailer is out Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa trailer is out

After releasing three teasers introducing all three characters played by Tollywood star Jr NTR, the filmmakers on Sunday unveiled the first extensive theatrical trailer of the much-awaited Jai Lava Kusa. If the trailer is anything to go by, the forthcoming drama looks to be made with a sole purpose of setting the box office on fire.

The trailer introduces us to the triplets, who have different lifestyles and ambitions until their paths cross once again. While Kusa nurtures the ambition of settling down in the United States, Lava seems to be determined to climb his way up the corporate ladder. On the other hand, Jai seems to have already become a formidable force in the underground world.

Judging from the trailer, Jr NTR is seemingly all set to deliver one of the best performances of his career so far. While Kusa and Lava are full of entertainment and contradictions, Jai tops both his brothers with his gangster swag.

Jai is more likely to become the favourite of the audience over other two characters in the film. He is dynamic, fearsome character, who has a lot of interest in plays. Interestingly, he also suffers from a speech deficiency. The little over two-minute trailer also gives us the idea that the three brothers who were together during childhood, are now in conflict with each other. Well, what the conflict is seems unclear. “‘We’ is a lie, ‘Me’ is the reality”, says Jai, presumably to his brothers.

We also get a glimpse of Raashi Khanna’s character, who plays Lava’s love interest. And Nivetha Thomas, who is not seen in the trailer, plays another female lead. Bollywood actor Ronit Roy reportedly plays the main antagonist

Jai Lava Kusa is bankrolled by Jr NTR’s brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under their home production banner NTR Arts. The film is directed by K S Ravindra aka Bobby.

Jai Lava Kusa is scheduled for release on September 21, targeting pooja holidays.

