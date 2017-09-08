Jai Lava Kusa teaser: Jr NTR as Kusa is lethal and dances like a dream

Jr NTR as Kusa in his upcoming film Jai Lava Kusa is intriguing. Jr NTR as Kusa in his upcoming film Jai Lava Kusa is intriguing.

Tollywood star Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa has been creating a stir in the industry as the filmmakers have been revealing interesting bits and pieces about the film on their official Twitter handle. On Friday, Jr NTR shared the first teaser of the third character Kusa in the film.

Kusa has long hair, wears black and dances like a dream. This character seems to be a perfect blend of Jai and Lava. A mix of Raavan’s devotee with his black outfit, and a little bit of the banker with the money flying around him. We also get to see the action avatar of Jr NTR. So, are the three characters, three different people or is it the same person who will go through these phases?

Either way, Jr NTR gets an excellent opportunity to show off his acting skills with this movie. He will be playing three different roles in the film for the first time in his career. And his looks in the film, which were revealed by a series of teasers and posters by the filmmakers, are already a hit with the fans. The film is also reportedly doing a strong pre-release business. The question remains if the movie will rise to the expectations of the fans or if it will be another dud.

The music album of the film was scheduled to be launched at a grand event last Sunday. However, they called it off citing heavy rains and ongoing Ganesha festival celebrations. A grand trailer launch event has been announced, which is due on September 10 in Hyderabad.

The film is bankrolled by Jr NTR’s brother Kalyanram under their home production banner NTR Arts.

Bollywood actor Ronit Roy will play the main antagonist and Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas are playing the female leads in the film, which is directed by K S Ravindra aka Bobby.

Jai Lava Kusa is scheduled for release on September 21, targeting pooja holidays.

