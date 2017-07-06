Jai Lava Kusa teaser: Jr NTR aka Jai as a Raavan worshiper makes a grand entry, watch video

Jai Lava Kusa teaser: Jr NTR is back with a bang as Jai in his upcoming film. Fans are waiting to see his other looks. Jai Lava Kusa teaser: Jr NTR is back with a bang as Jai in his upcoming film. Fans are waiting to see his other looks.

Jai Lava Kusa, Jr NTR’s upcoming film teaser was just released today at exactly 5.22 pm. In the teaser, Jr NTR introduces us to the first of his personas in the film, Jai. He is the man who idolises Raavan, who is headstrong and sure that there is no one who has the guts to win over him in any battle. As the background score, ‘Asura, Asura’ plays, we start to wonder. If Ronit Roy is the antagonist of the film, then who is Jai? The mad man or the magician.

The Nannaku Prematho actor took to his Twitter account to share the teaser and wrote, “Introducing JAI.” Now, we cannot wait to see what Lava and Kusa have in store for fans and audiences. One thing is for certain. This is going to be a straight massy Tollywood film that is set to raise JR NTR’s image to another level among film lovers.

Jai Lava Kusa was recently embroiled in trouble when stills and footage from the film had leaked. The filmmakers had requested fans to not share the leaked videos and images and also filed a complaint to find the culprit. The officials were successful and identified the culprits, and one of them (Ganesh) was arrested and the information is underway.

The film is directed by Bobby (KS Ravindra) and the music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The film produced under his home banner N. T. R. Arts by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram also stars Nivetha Thomas and Rashi Khanna in the lead role. Recently, Bollywood actor Ronit Roy was confirmed as the antagonist for the film. While CK Muraleedharan cranks the camera, the screenplay is by Bobby and Kona Venkat. The film is slated to release on September 21 and the team was recently wrapping up shoot for the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd