Jai Lava Kusa song teasers: Jr NTR dance performances are a treat for fans. Watch videos

Promo videos of Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa are out Promo videos of Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa are out

With less than 10 days to its theatrical release, the filmmakers of Jail Lava Kusa, starring Jr NTR in the titular roles, have been adding to the fan frenzy around the movie with promo videos. Following a series of interesting character introduction teasers, the first extensive trailer of the film landed on the internet on Sunday and it went viral.

The trailer garnered a whopping 7.54 million combined views on YouTube and Facebook within 24 hours of its release. Jr NTR even took to Twitter to thank his fans for making the trailer go viral. “Overwhelmed with the response to #JaiLavaKusaTrailer. Thanks everyone. As said before, will always strive to satisfy you all with my work,” he tweeted.

Buoyed by the response, the makers have released teasers of all four songs from the movie. The song titled Raavana seems to be the introduction song for Jr NTR’s Jai character. And Nee Kallalona song shows us that the fearsome Jai also has a romantic side. It is a duet number featuring Jr NTR and Nivetha Thomas, who was not seen in the trailer.

Dochestha song is another introduction song for Kusa, who is presumably a thief with the ambition of going to the US. Lava also gets a stylish romantic number with his love interest Raasi Khanna in Tring Tring song. Composer Devi Sri Prasad has scored music for the film.

Overwhelmed with the response to #JaiLavaKusaTrailer . Thanks everyone. As said before, will always strive to satisfy you all with my work — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 11, 2017

The film is bankrolled by Jr NTR’s brother Kalyanram under their home production banner NTR Arts.

Bollywood actor Ronit Roy will be seen as the main antagonist and Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas are playing the female leads in the film, which is directed by K S Ravindra aka Bobby.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd