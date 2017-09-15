Jai Lava Kusa song teaser: Jr NTR, Tamannaah in Swing Zara set the dance floor on fire. Watch video

Swing Zara song teaser from Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa is out Swing Zara song teaser from Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa is out

The makers of Tollywood star Jr NTR’s upcoming film Jai Lava Kusa surely know how to keep the buzz around the film alive. A new promo video of a special song from the film was unveiled on Friday and it is only adding to the excitement of the fans. The special number featuring Tamannaah Bhatia titled Swing Zara will be a treat for the audience.

Talking about the song, Director K S Ravindra aka Bobby termed it as “the most exciting thing”. “Here we go.This is the most exciting thing, i want to watch with fans.@tarak9999 n @tamannaahspeaks are at their best in #swingzara(sic),” Bobby posted on his Twitter page.

Swing Zara picturized inside a cave-like set-up is in line with the fearsome demeanour of Jr NTR’s Jai character in the film. Even though he maintains a grumpy look on his face, Jr NTR dances in perfect sync with the folk beats composed by musician Devi Sri Prasad.

Tamannaah’s confident and groovy moves are one of the big highlights of the song. The rowdy and rustic ambience of the song sort of reminds us of Chikni Chameli from Agneepath. Tamannaah and Jr NTR own every bit of the frame in the song teaser.

Jai Lava Kusa, the most-awaited Telugu film of the year, has been confirmed to hit the screens worldwide on September 21. The film has also been cleared by the Censor Board with a U/A certificate, and without any cuts.

In the film, Jr NTR will be playing a triple role for the first time in his career. A prosthetic mask has also been used on Jr NTR for one of the characters. This look, which was handled by Hollywood makeup artist Vance Hartwell, is still under the wraps.

