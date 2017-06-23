Jai Lava Kusa: Junior NTR film to have Ronit Roy as villain

Bollywood actor Ronit Roy will be the villain of Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa. Bollywood actor Ronit Roy will be the villain of Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa.

Jai Lava Kusa starring Jr. NTR in the lead role opposite Nivetha Thomas and Rashi Khanna has finally got its villain in Bollywood actor Ronit Roy. The film is directed by Bobby and it is being produced by NTR Arts. For the first time, Jr NTR will be seen in three avatars and sometime back, one of his looks was leaked online. The film’s first look was received exceptionally well, and fans of the star are looking forward to the film. Now, Ronit Roy, who is well-known for his roles in movies Ugly, Kaabil and Udaan, has also joined the cast.

Ronit Roy will be playing the role of the villain in this film and this will be his debut movie in Telugu. According to reports, Ronit Roy is currently in Hyderabad, shooting a stunt sequence. Initially fans had thought that Jr NTR will be playing the role of the antagonist, when one of his looks was released. However, with this latest update, we wonder what the prosthetic was for. The Nannaku Prematho actor is also said to be working with Hollywood make up artist Vance Hartwell, who is well known for working in The Lord Of The Rings trilogy and Shutter Island.

OMG!!! Such a warm welcome from all #NTRJr. fans and #TFI. I thank all of you with all my love. I feel blessed to be here.🙏🏻 — Ronit Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) June 22, 2017

I’m happy and proud to be debuting in a @tarak9999 film. He is so hardworking and humble. I’m a student here and there’s lots to learn http://t.co/yCOXSnJPaO — Ronit Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) June 22, 2017

Will Ronit Roy and Jr NTR team up together? If so, what are the other two characters all about? For now, the details are under wraps. Even the first look was not supposed to out as the filmmakers had planned to surprise the audience. The film is expected to be released in September, however, there is no official confirmation as of now.

