Jai Lava Kusa: Jr NTR’s character ‘Jai’ is a rip-off of director Puri Jagannadh’s idea?

Jr NTR’s upcoming film Jai Lava Kusa’s teaser received a lot of appreciation from the fans and film fraternity. In fact, SS Rajamouli, the director of the huge blockbuster Baahubali 2 also liked it. The buzz in the industry, however, is that one of the three characters played by Jr NTR in the film is strikingly similar to director Puri Jagannadh’s idea.

That’s right! Apparently, the director reportedly discussed a similar character with the star in December. In Jai Lava Kusa, the character Jai, a man who worships Raavan and has a stutter, is quite similar to the character that the two artistes had discussed.

According to a report in TOI, sources were quoted as saying, “Jr NTR has a triple role in Jai Lava Kusa. The character of Jai, who is a devotee of Raavan and has a negative streak in him, is seen stammering in the teaser. Interestingly, Puri and Jr NTR were supposed to do a film together and had discussed a similar character during their meeting last December. This cannot be mere coincidence.”

Apparently, Puri even went to extent of calling Jr NTR a ‘script chor’ on the sets of his upcoming movie Paisa Vasool. Apparently the two did not work together on the project as there were creative differences. “Jr NTR had liked the script, but wanted a few changes to the background story. Puri didn’t agree with him and said, ‘No problem, we will work some time later’ and moved on,” said the source.

Talking about this claim, the director of Jai Lava Kusa, Bobby said in the same report, “This idea of getting one of the avatars of NTR to stammer was part of my original script. I am not aware of anyone else having discussed any such character with him. The film will speak for itself, I don’t have to clarify. For now, we are very pleased with the response we’ve got for the teaser.” Well, the character has surely captured the attention of the fans with its intensity. We wonder whether the fans would be as interested if ..

