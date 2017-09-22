Jai Lava Kusa is off to a good start at the box office, collects over Rs 32.1 crore

Jai Lava Kusa box office collection day 1: Jr NTR movie performs excellently and mints money. Jai Lava Kusa box office collection day 1: Jr NTR movie performs excellently and mints money.

Jai Lava Kusa has been received well by the audience, and the filmmakers are happy about the response. Critics are impressed by Jr NTR’s act as he portrayed three contrasting roles – Jai, Lava and Kusa – in the film. So far, the collections indicate that this Telugu film is off to a great start not just in Telugu states, but also cities like Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai. Though the complete collection is yet to be revealed, here is everything that we know so far.

Even though the film released on a weekday, the film has minted money at the box office. It is also being claimed that the movie is second only to Baahubali in terms of collection. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala had tweeted, “Outside Telugu States, #JaiLavaKusa has opened well in #Chennai, #Bengaluru and #Mumbai yesterday.” He has shared that the film’s day 1 collection in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana stands at a gross of Rs 32.1 crores.

He had also tweeted, “Young Tiger @tarak9999 ‘s #JaiLavaKusa takes fantastic opening in Telugu States.. Day 1 Share: #Nizam – ₹ 5.05 Cr, #Ceded – ₹ 3.77 Cr.”

Impressive Day 1 Nos by #JaiLavaKusa in Telugu states.. pic.twitter.com/lBpDNsPBXF — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 22, 2017

Telugu film #JaiLavaKusa debuts at No 18 at USA BO… Collects a FANTASTIC $ 560,699 [₹ 3.64 cr] from 168 locations on Wed. @Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 21, 2017

The collection in USA also is great as the film registered a collection of $ 552,334 (Rs 3.58 crore). Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “A midweek release [Wed], yet Telugu film #JaiLavaKusa takes THUNDEROUS start in USA. Total till 4.35 pm IST: $ 552,334 [₹ 3.58 cr]. @Rentrak.”

Reports also suggest that the film has performed well in UAE. The final number is awaited from the filmmakers as of now.

The film released on September 21 and also stars Rashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas in pivotal roles. Other than this, Bollywood actor Ronit Roy has also made his debut in Telugu film industry with this film.

