Jai Lava Kusa first look: Meet Jr NTR as leader of masses. See pics

Jr NTR Jai Lava Kusa first look is out Jr NTR Jai Lava Kusa first look is out

Jr NTR unveiled the first look posters of his upcoming film Jai Lava Kusa on his Twitter page on the eve of his 34th birthday. In the film, the actor is said to be playing three different roles and sports different looks. In the new posters, the actor seems like a popular leader who is present during a festival. We can also see a gigantic effigy of Raavan in the background.

The upcoming Telugu film is touted to be one of the most challenging films in Jr NTR’s career. The expectations from the film shot up after pictures showing one of the alleged looks of the actor were leaked online. The filmmakers have reportedly used a prosthetic mask on Jr NTR for one of the characters. This look is handled by Vance Hartwell, who is known for his work in films like The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Shutter Island.

Jai Lava Kusa was recently in the news when its original cinematographer CK Muraleedharan walked out of the project after completing about 45 percent of the work. Earlier, speculations were rife that the ego clash between Muraleedharan and director K S Ravindra aka Bobby was the main reason for the development. However, the filmmakers rubbished the speculations saying Muraleedharan had more personal reasons to opt out of the big-ticket film. Muraleedharan had previously worked in Bollywood blockbusters like PK and 3 Idiots.

Wishing our Young Tiger NTR @tarak9999 a very happy Birthday in advance. Here is #JaiLavaKusaFirstLook pic.twitter.com/ojqxuBC33u — NTR Arts (@NTRArtsOfficial) May 19, 2017

Renowned Telugu cameraman Chota K Naidu was roped in later for the project. The film has Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas as its female leads and the production is going on at a steady pace. Jai Lava Kusa is one of the most-awaited films in Telugu. Jr NTR is basking in the success of his last two outings Janatha Garage and Nannaku Prematho, which went on to become blockbusters at the box office. Janatha Garage also won two prestigious National Awards earlier this year.

The project is bankrolled by Jr NTR’s brother Kalyanram under the banner NTR Arts and has music from Devi Sri Prasad.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd