It’s a wrap for Keerthy Suresh-Dulquer Salmaan’s Mahanathi

Keerthy Suresh shared a picture of herself on the sets of Mahanathi with a photograph of Savithri. Keerthy Suresh shared a picture of herself on the sets of Mahanathi with a photograph of Savithri.

The team and crew of Mahanathi starring Keerthy Suresh and Dulquer Salmaan wrapped up shooting on Thursday. The film is a based on the life of actor Savithri, played by Keerthy in the film. Dulquer plays yesteryear actor Gemini Ganesan, a star in his own right, who was married to Savithri. The film is a bilingual, being made in Telugu and Tamil. The film will release in Tamil as Nadgaiyar Thiilagam, a title Savithri was referred to by.

Taking to Twitter, Keerthy Suresh tweeted a picture of herself on the sets of Mahanathi. “An incredible journey of over an year, gets completed today. I feel emotionally taken aback. Big thanks to @nagashwin7 & @VyjayanthiFilms for their trust in me. We all have something proud to look back. Can’t wait to get her at the theatres,” she tweeted.

An incredible journey of over an year, gets completed today. I feel emotionally taken aback. Big thanks to @nagashwin7 & @VyjayanthiFilms for their trust in me. We all have something proud to look back. Can’t wait to get her at the theatres😊🙏#MahanatiOnMay9th @nadigaiyar_offl pic.twitter.com/YtJueraq6s — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) March 22, 2018

Apart from Keerthy and Dulquer, the film also stars Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Devarkonda in key roles. Samantha plays a journalist named Madhuravani in the film and recently finished shooting for the film as well. “And it’s a wrap on #Mahanati 💃💃 Wrapped up 3 films this month 💪 Been an absolute honour to be part of such history @VyjayanthiFilms @nagashwin7 Thankyou for a wonderful experience!!,” tweeted Samantha. Naga Chaitanya has also been signed to play the part of his late great grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao in the film. The film is helmed by Nag Ashwin and bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd