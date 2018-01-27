Inttelligent teaser: Sai Dharam Tej plays the saviour of weak

Inttelligent teaser: is gearing up for a release on February 9 worldwide. Inttelligent teaser: is gearing up for a release on February 9 worldwide.

The teaser of Inttelligent, starring Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej, begins with a quotation of Mahatma Gandhi. A lesser-known quote that presents a different picture of Mahatma, in which he had advocated violence over cowardice. “When there is only a choice between cowardice and violence, I would advise violence,” Gandhiji had said.

The filmmakers seemingly want to say that Inttelligent has a hero who seeks violence to solve social problems. What the Indian films for decades have taught us is that violence = manliness. Even in a film like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, the protagonist, who is on a mission to promote the Gandhian way of life, slaps back after getting slapped on either side of the cheek.

Our heroes never required a quotation from Mahatma Gandhiji to inspire them to get violent. We have had heroes beating the lights out of people simply because they wanted to amuse themselves.

Inttelligent teaser features hero Tej showing off action chops by launching villains in the air with his punches. One at a time. We understand the hero takes to violence to stop the reign of bad people, who exploit the weak. The teaser also packs a glimpse of the main antagonist, played by Rahul Dev. He pays homage to the old attributes of villainy, by seemingly barging into the office of a top police officer and stabbing him to death.

Tej plays ‘Dharmabhai’ and judging from the teaser, he also has a website Dharmabhai.com, where people can approach him with their grievances.

Inttelligent is gearing up for a release on February 9 worldwide. It stars Lavanya Tripathi as the female lead. Actors Nassar, Brahmanandam, Posani Krishna Murali and Saptagiri among others play important roles. It is director V Vinayak’s outing after delivering the 2017 box office blockbuster Khaidi No 150, with Megastar Chiranjeevi.

