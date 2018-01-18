In Pawan Kalyan’s name, fans assault Agnyaathavaasi critic on camera

The victim stripped down to his shorts was made to kneel down before the poster of Agnyaathavaasi and seek apology for the ‘crime’ of not liking a film that was unanimously panned by the critics. The victim stripped down to his shorts was made to kneel down before the poster of Agnyaathavaasi and seek apology for the ‘crime’ of not liking a film that was unanimously panned by the critics.

In a deplorable act of adoration, a group of self-proclaimed fans of actor Pawan Kalyan have attacked a member of the audience who criticised Agnyaathavaasi on social media. The victim of this fan frenzy is a teenager, who on-camera complained that the movie was bad and it was waste of his money. He didn’t stop there, he repeatedly hit the poster of Agnyaathavaasi with his footwear.

The victim’s rant against Agnyaathavaasi was shared on Twitter enraging the so-called fans of the actor. Fans ganging up against the critics who dislike films of their favourite star and trolling them for weeks has sort of becoming a norm in the age of social media. But, the latest incident has set a very dangerous precedent.

A group of miscreants tracked down the teenager in question to a physical address, stripped him and beat him up without showing a shred of human decency. What’s worse is they caught the entire episode on tape and uploaded it on YouTube as a warning to those who dare to criticise Pawan Kalyan’s film in future.

Watch how in Pawan Kalyan’s name, fans assault Agnyaathavaasi critic:

The victim stripped down to his shorts was made to kneel down before the poster of Agnyaathavaasi and seek apology for the ‘crime’ of not liking a film that was unanimously panned by the critics. After drawing the apology, the fans ganged up and thrashed the victim despite him repeatedly begging the attackers to spare him.

“We could have done anything to him. But, our Anna (Pawan Kalyan) would not like it, that’s why we are letting him go. He is also very young and so we are requesting Pawan Kalyan fans to pardon his mistake,” said an unidentified assaulter in the video.

Everyone in the video threatened that they will teach a lesson to anyone who makes such videos criticising Pawan. “Pawanism! Pawanism! Jai Pawanism,” they repeatedly chanted throughout the incident.

