If there is Baahubali 3, I will be there, says Rana Daggubati

Pan Indian movie star Actorhas created a niche for himself in the film industry with his choice of films. Unlike his peers, instead of falling into confines of stardom, he has demonstrated his will to experiment with films and genres to cater to different types of audiences.

“The reason I am in cinema is that there are some stories that need to be told,” Rana said explaining why he’s drawn to acting and producing films.

Rana made his acting debut in 2010 with Leader, which was a political drama. His previous release was also a political film titled Nene Raju Nene Mantri Rana that was released last month. The Baahubali actor also talked about his interest in doing political thrillers, which seems to be his favourite genre. “I like drama and movies and the most drama I see is in politics,” he said while talking on the final day of the TiE-ISB Connect 2017.

Besides acting and bankrolling feature films, Rana has also ventured into digital space with a web series. He has produced and acted in web-series called Social, which will be streamed on video-on-demand platform Viu in Hindi and Telugu.

Rana was at the event along with Baahbalui producer of Arka Media Works Shobu Yarlagadda, who was an environmental engineer before he turned into a filmmaker. “I came to India in 1996 and failed, my back against the wall not really knowing what to do. For me, the movie was the next survival and business opportunity,” Shobu told the audience that included industrialists, entrepreneurs, students, academic experts.

“In fact, movies happened by accident in 2001. There was a tremendous amount of pain and challenges as a startup,” he added explaining the challenges to aspiring entrepreneurs.

“Every film is like a startup, it is a startup for everyone working in the film,” Rana said. “You can start from zero all over again every film you do.”

Shobu said the main goal of his production house will be to “keep this huge fan base that has been created through the Baahubali films engaged through various other new media. And, of course making good movies and television shows.”

Rana, responding to a question whether there will be another film in the Baahubali franchise, said, “If there is a part 3, I am there. Baahubali is armour I wear and walk around. It was undoubtedly a film that taught me so many things you could do with a film on the screen and off screen.”

