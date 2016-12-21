I will only do Siva 2 if Ram Gopal Varma will direct it: Nagarjuna

Ram Gopal Varma hugging Nagarjuna at the Vangaveeti film event in Hyderabad. (Source: YouTube screen-grab) Ram Gopal Varma hugging Nagarjuna at the Vangaveeti film event in Hyderabad. (Source: YouTube screen-grab)

The film that changed the Telugu cinema and gave a break to both Ram Gopal Varma and Nagarjuna is Siva. The debut of Ram Gopal Varma, the Nagarjuna-starrer opened the floodgates for both the stars. However, that ‘cycle-chain’ Siva is a feeling etched in the hearts of millions of Tollywood fans.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Amid the huge fanfare in Hyderabad during the RGV’s Vangaveeti film event on Monday, the director’s best pal Nagarjuna made a promise that he would only do a sequel if RGV will helm the project. “Many directors asked to me to do a sequel to Siva but I want to do Siva 2 only if you make it with me. Or else I will never touch that subject. I would be a fool if I act under someone else’s direction,” said Nagarjuna. Soon after, the director could not hold himself as he strode to the actor and gave him a bear hug.

Ram Gopal Varma and Nagarjuna shared two blockbuster films, one was Siva and other was Govinda Govinda. But went on to win acclaim.

While Nag offered to work again with the maverick director, RGV also shared a memory from Siva that made the audience well up. “I remember when recording music for Siva, there was a strike in Chennai and Ilayraja sir proposed that we should make the background score in Mumbai. It was a costly affair to take everyone on a flight and we instead thought of settling for stock music for the background music. I told Nagarjuna that the whole film was made for music: the silence and the structural music that was needed and told that it might not work with the stock music. Nagarjuna said to them, ‘Don’t give my remuneration but whatever Ramu wants, it has to happen and there should be no compromise. He didn’t just give me a break, he backed me up till I saw the first copy of the film. I think no director in the history of the world can get a producer like Nagarjuna,” shared RGV.

