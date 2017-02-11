I never aspired to be an actor, never liked acting: Pawan Kalyan

Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan. (file photo) Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan. (file photo)

Power star Pawan Kalyan is one such actor who managed to walk on two tight ropes – cinema and politics, while closely managing both. The actor, who is also a politician and the president of regional party Jana Sena, however, believes that Tollywood film industry was never his choice.

More from the world of Entertainment:

“Right from my childhood I never aspired to be an actor and I never liked acting. I always wanted to know how society functions. Being in politics is a natural progression for me but being in the cinema, dancing with heroines and delivering dialogues… I feel very awkward in reality,” said Pawan Kalyan addressing a gathering in Nashua.

The actor said that he could never be more lively than being in politics. However, he also reassured his fans that he wouldn’t leave cinema completely even though he would be taking breaks in both the arenas successively. “I thought I would do just seven films and retire because my misery in personal life never let me feel that cinema was a comfort to vent my frustration. But I respect cinema for being a medium to reach people and I would do films for that reason,” Pawan added.

Pawan is on a five-day tour to the US and he is attending the India Conference 2017 that is taking place in the Harvard on February 11 and 12.

The actor was also seen in a meeting with international political strategist Steve Jarding in Boston’s Charles hotel. Pawan, in his two-hour long talk, discussed about the 2019 Andhra Assembly elections with Jarding. He is in the US to carry out his political work. The star would be shooting for the remaining part for his next film Katamarayudu once he returns to India next week. Reports suggest that the producers plan to release the film on Ugaadi in March, wrapping up the shooting by this month.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd