I called up Nagarjuna before signing up for MEK: Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi at the launch of Star MAA in Hyderabad. (Source: Express) Chiranjeevi at the launch of Star MAA in Hyderabad. (Source: Express)

As the baton passes from Nagarjuna to Chiranjeevi for hosting the popular quiz show Meelo Evaro Koteeswaraudu on MAA (now Star MAA TV), the latter shared that he was hesitant and felt why the change was necessary.

“I hesitated why Nagarjuna — who was hosting the show brilliantly — had to be changed. In fact, I liked his show had watched it every evening along with my family. I felt why such replacement is necessary and deep down I also knew that anchoring the show is a lot of stress. But the channel explained that a new face was required after the logo change so wanted me aboard and tried to convince me. Before giving my decision, I called up Nagarjuna and told him about the offer. I said I was a bit hesitant and Nag convinced me that I should definitely take it as a change is necessary to take the programme to a new level, ” said Chiranjeevi answering a question about signing up for this show.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Chiranjeevi, who was one of the stakeholders in MAA group, was the chief guest of the at MAA logo launch event that took place in Hyderabad on Sunday.

For the first time ever, Chiranjeevi is set to host a quiz TV show (MEK). The popular Telugu TV show is an adaptation of globally acclaimed show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. It has been adapted in Hindi as Kaun Banega Crorepati with Amitabh Bachchan as its host.

While Nagarjuna hosted the show successfully for three seasons, the fourth season will be taken over by Chiru starting from February 13.

The three seasons of MEK had also seen many popular celebrities like Chiranjeevi himself, Jr NTR, Vidya Balan, Shriya Saran, Naga Chaitanya and Kajal Aggarwal as guests. The new channel association has promised that there will be one celebrity every week in this season as well.

MEK was a great hit for Nagarjuna but we have to wait and watch whether Chiru will recreate the same magic.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd