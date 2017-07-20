Hyderabad drug racket: Puri Jagannadh addresses fans after a 10 hour long interrogation by SIT. Watch video

Puri Jagannadh addressed his fans through a Facebook video, and expressed his feelings about the Hyderabad drug racket. Puri Jagannadh addressed his fans through a Facebook video, and expressed his feelings about the Hyderabad drug racket.

After being interrogated for almost 10 hours by SIT, Tollywood director Puri Jagannadh addressed his fans through a video, which he posted on Facebook. The director, who is the first of the celebrities to be questioned regarding the Hyderabad drug racket, expressed his hurt over being mistreated by the media. He, in fact, went on to say that the insensitive portrayal by his media friends on television channels has hurt his family.

He said, “Today, I went to SIT office. They investigated me about the allegations and I clearly told them that I am not familiar with Calvin or met him. I respect the officials and if they ask me to come in again, I will. I am a responsible person and I have never done anything illegal, and will not do so in the future either. This is not just about drugs.”

He also added, “I am so hurt. All the media personnel in channels are my friends, and we have even met one on one for a cup of coffee. But when time comes, the programs that they put on TV, whether they know the facts or not, broadcasting 30 mins program – to be honest, they have ruined my life. My mother, wife and kids are not happy, they are worried. This has hurt me a lot because I know all of them, and I will meet them again too. They have disturbed me. And if there is any truth to allegations, the SIT officials will decide it.”

The others who are allegedly connected to the kingpin of the drug racket Calvin Mascraenhas are Ravi Teja, Charmme, Mumaith Khan, Navdeep, Tarun, Subbaraju and Nandu, cinematographer Shyam K Naidu and art director Chinna. Each of them were served notices by SIT to appear for investigations, which will go on till the end of this month.

