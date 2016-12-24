How Ram Charan’s Dhruva dodged demonetisation drive

Dhruva team at success meet in Hyderabad. (Source: Express) Dhruva team at success meet in Hyderabad. (Source: Express)

Demonetisation took a serious toll on Tollywood and affected many movies who had to push back their release dates. Dhruva, Okkadochadu and Yamudu 3 were among the films that bore the brunt. However, Dhruva team feels they were able to avoid the worst and steer out of the situation so that film became a hit.

More from the world of Entertainment:

“I know people have been talking why Ram Charan is not doing any movies. I was also told there was 50:50 chance for the success of the film in the current scenario. I got a lot of calls asking me why I was doing this film. I was discouraged and given many reasons. But our commitment was strong and this film became a hit because of that. I am also glad that many film critics broke the spell of demonetisation by giving us good ratings for what the film is worth. That gave a big boost,” said Ram Charan Teja at Dhruva success meet in Hyderabad on Friday.

Dhurva crossed Rs 50-crore mark at the box office worldwide. But the film’s release was not easy. “December is not a time when big budget movies with big stars are released but since Chiranjeevi had announced the release of Khaidi No 150 we couldn’t push Dhruva’s release forward and due to demonetisation we couldn’t bring it to screens earlier. But Charan and I had the guts to release the film anyway and we are happy that Dhruva became a success,” said producer Allu Arjun.

The action entertainer had to change its dates twice to ensure demonetisation’s impact was minimum. In fact, there were also reports the Dhruva filmmakers asked Singam 3 producers to push S3 till to avoid box office clash.

Rakul Preet Singh, who played the female opposite to Ram Charan, expressed her joy saying that she actually got calls telling her how the Telugu version was liked more than the Tamil version.

Dhruva is the official Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster Thani Oruvan. It has Jayam Ravi playing the daredevil cop. The music is composed by Hip-hop Tamizha, who also composed for the Tamil original and cinematography is by PS Vinod. Under Surender Reddy’s direction, the film also features Arvind Swami who is playing a negative role.

To put it in Navdeep’s words: “The lines in front of ATM queues due to demonetisation switched to queues in front of theatres because of Dhruva.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd