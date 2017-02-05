Hollywood technician Vance Hartwell roped in for Jr NTR’s next

Vance Hartwell and Jr NTR. (Source: Twitter/BARaju) Vance Hartwell and Jr NTR. (Source: Twitter/BARaju)

Taking the scale of NTR27 to a higher level, the makers of Jr NTR’s next have roped in Hollywood’s Prosthetics and Legacy FX expert Vance Hartwell for the film’s massive VFX, confirmed industry sources. Hartwell, who is currently working on the animatronics and makeup in Rajinikanth starrer 2.0, had earlier worked Hollywood hits including Lord of The Rings, Iron Man and Life of Pi.

Sources had earlier revealed that popular Bollywood cinematographer C K Muraleedharan has also been roped in to work for NTR27.

Muraleedharan has Bollywood blockbuster including Aamir Khan’s PK, 3 Idiots and Hrithik starrer Mohenjo Daro to his credit. The expert crew director Bobby has got on board, only suggests that he is placing all his bets on this film. Bobby is also desperately looking to tap on the success of Tarak, especially after the former’s debacle with Sardar Gabbar Singh, which was poorly received at the Tollywood box office.

NTR27 will start rolling from February 15 and the filmmakers are planning to release it in the month of August.

Meanwhile, NTR is on a roll after scoring back-to-back hits with Temper, Nannaku Prematho and Janatha Garage. He will once again be seen in a totally new look in this big budget production.

It was heard that Bobby’s story was not an easy pick for Tarak. It has been three months since Tarak’s last blockbuster Janatha Garage released and he has been looking for a good script to lock his dates. Finally, he was impressed with Bobby’s storyline and hence, gave him a nod. In fact, Ala Modalaindi fame director Anil Ravipudi was vying with Bobby for his script. Ravipudi had also narrated his story idea to Tarak.

