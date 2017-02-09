Hit music composer Devi Sri Prasad roped in for Jr NTR’s next film

Tollywood music director Devi Sri Prasad (file photo) Tollywood music director Devi Sri Prasad (file photo)

Jr NTR’s 27th film upped the excitement levels even further as the makers announced that they have roped in popular music director Devi Sri Prasad for rendering the tunes for the film. Sources revealed that music sittings are underway.

This is the not the first times DSP is working for a film in which Tarak acted. The combo gave hit films like including Janatha Garage, Nannaku Prematho and Adhurs in the past. Apart from these, DSP has been a popular choice for all the stars in the major league in Tollywood. From Chiranjeevi’s comeback film Khaidi No 150 to Pawan Kalyan ‘s Attariniki Daredi and the all-time hit Allu Arjun’s Arya, DSP has given many blockbuster songs in Tollywood.

It was also recently announced that Hollywood VFX expert Vance Hartwell and Bollywood hit cinematographer C K Muraleedharan — of PK and 3 Idiots fame — have joined the NTR27 team. Raashi Khanna has been signed up in the film and the makers are in search of another female lead.

The expert crew director Bobby has also got on board, suggesting the actor is placing all his bets on this film. Bobby is also desperately looking to tap on the success of Tarak, especially after the former’s debacle with Sardar Gabbar Singh, which was poorly received at the Tollywood box office.

NTR27 will start rolling from February 15 and the filmmakers are planning to release it in the month of August.

Meanwhile, NTR is on a roll after scoring back-to-back hits with Temper, Nannaku Prematho and Janatha Garage. He will once again be seen in a totally new look in this big budget production.

