Here is why Balakrishna’s Paisa Vasool will end up being a blockbuster. Watch video

The teaser of Paisa Vasool starts with Balakrishna explaining that this is an action film. As expected of a Tollywood film with a star such as Balakrishna, there are stunt sequences that are sure to stun you or tickle your funny bones – depending on which side of the spectrum that you fall on. If you are a fan of Balakrishna, then he is all the reason that you need to watch this film. After a period film like Gautamiputra Satakarni, which also had Shriya Saran playing the lead role, this comes as a nice change of pace for the actor and his fans.

The film directed by Puri Jagannadh might not surprise the critics, but it sure does look like an entertaining film for his fans. Especially the punch dialogues are sure to become popular in no time. Meme creators and trolls on the internet are going to have an amazing time with the dialogues of this film.

Puri wrote, “Here u go 👍🏼http://youtu.be/nGsP1hlFIhM #paisavasool #stumper101 #nbk101 @BhavyaCreations @PuriConnects @shriya1109 @musskansethi9 @KyraDutt,” along with the teaser.

The film is being produced under the banner of Bhavya Creations, who have introduced a new concept called a ‘Stumper’. If you wonder what that means, they have explained the meaning. Apparently, it is “Teaser Ka Baap aur Trailer Ka Beta.” The trailer was released at 10.12 am, and the director Puri Jagannadh and line producer Charmme Kaur both shared the link on their official Twitter page.

Incidentally, the two of them were also interrogated by the Special Investigation Team about the Hyderabad drug racket that was busted recently.

