Hello wedding song: Akhil Akkineni tries to charm the audience but he fails

Hello is Akhil Akkineni's second film as lead.

Akhil Akkineni’s next film Hello’s teaser and trailer had left everyone intrigued and curious about the Telugu film. Hello! produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni is critical for Akhil, whose debut film was a flop. In the trailer, Akhil showed off his action chops. Now, the makers have released a wedding song from the film in which Akhil seems to be trying quite hard to charm the audience but unfortunately, he fails.

While Akhil Akkineni is quite good at dancing, he lacks the charm of his father or brother Naga Chaitanya. While Akhil impresses you as a dancer, his co-star Kalyani Priyadarshan seems to be struggling to even do that. However, her cute face compensates for her ‘I can try’ sort dancing. Maybe that is why her screen time in this one minute seventeen seconds video is not much.

As far as the song is concerned, it has all sort of right feels but it drops in between. The beginning hooks you to the music but as it continues you will tend to lose your interest.

Hello! is directed by Vikram K Kumar and produced by Nagarjuna. It also stars Ramya Krishna and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

