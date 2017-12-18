Hello: Rana Daggubati promotes Akhil Akkineni’s film in US

Rana Daggubati and Akhil Akkineni during HELLO USA tour Rana Daggubati and Akhil Akkineni during HELLO USA tour

While Tollywood star Rana Daggubati is a household name in India, his name became recognisable worldwide with the humongous success of Baahubali franchise, in which he had given a sincere performance as the evil dictator Ballaladeva. He is now putting his crowd-pulling magnetism to work to promote his little brother Akhil Akkineni’s upcoming film Hello.

Rana was touring around the USA along with Akhil to ensure the Christmas release gets a good opening, where historically Telugu films have done very well. As Rana hosted the shows, Akhil enthralled the fans by giving dance performances to the songs from his upcoming film in New Jersey, Dallas and San Joes. The pictures from the events show a large number of people had turned out to see Rana and Akhil. Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan, the daughter of award-winning filmmaker Priyadarshan, had also accompanied the celebrity brothers.

The filmmakers will hold a similar concert in Hyderabad this week. The event called ‘Hello – Sing & Dance Together with Akhil’ will be held on December 20 and Megastar Chiranjeevi will be the chief guest.

The film is important for Akhil’s career as he is confident of striking gold at the box office with Hello, which is directed by Vikram Kumar. Akhil had an emotionally bumpy ride last year and he said this film helped to find himself again.

“Vikram you found me at a time when I was not the actor you deserved. You deserved much better. My confidence and energy level was low. And I found myself through working in this film,” Akhil said earlier, thanking the director.

Vikram is the main reason why the Akkineni family is very confident of scoring a success at the box office. The director made Manam in 2014, with the three generations of actors from the Akkineni family. It was a blockbuster both critically and commercially and touted as a fitting farewell to legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Hello, will open in theatres on December 22 in India and will have premieres in the US on Thursday.

