Happy that Vijay came forward to help get remake rights for Khaidi No 150: Chiranjeevi

Ahead of the release of Chiranjeevi’s 150th film Khaidi No 150, the actor gave a resounding speech at the grand pre-release event held in Guntur on Saturday. Swarmed by his fans, the star expressed his gladness for taking the Tamil remake as his comeback film and thanked Kollywood superstar Ilaythalapathy Vijay for bringing this film to him.

“There were many stories which I came across. Though some were very good but I wanted the best. Then came Murugadoss’ Kaththi to me. When I saw Kaththi I decided to do this film. It has all the elements: entertainment, comedy, emotion drama and more importantly a social message about a hero who fights for the plights of a farmer. I am happy that this story actually became my 150th and comeback film. Tamil hero Vijay came forward to me and said If I wanted to do the story he would make sure that I would get the film rights. I am very happy for his gesture,” said Chiranjeevi at the event.

Khaidi No 150 is Chiranjeevi’s comeback film and his 150th movie too. Directed by V V Vinayak, it is a remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaththi, which was helmed by AR Murugadoss and starred Vijay. The much-awaited movie has Chiranjeevi playing the lead role and he will be seen romancing Kajal Aggarwal. The film also roped in Devi Sri Prasad to score the music and Bollywood actor Tarun Arora will be playing the baddie.

The film is all set to release on January 11 as a Sankranti treat for the fans.

