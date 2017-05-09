Happy Birthday Sai Pallavi: Premam actor is a promising talent to look out for in 2017

Happy Birthday Sai Pallavi: Fidaa motion poster is out Happy Birthday Sai Pallavi: Fidaa motion poster is out

A motion poster of Fidaa featuring actress Sai Pallavi was released on Tuesday on the occasion of Sai Pallavi’s birthday who turned 25 today. Fidaa is an upcoming romantic film starring Pallavi and Varun Tej in the lead roles. The film, which marks Pallavi’s debut in Telugu cinema, is fast nearing completion and the filmmakers are expected to wrap up the shoot by the end of this month.

In Fidaa, Pallavi plays a girl from Telangana and the film follows her love story with an NRI boy, played by Varun. The film is directed by Sekhar Kammula, whose last film was Anaamika that was released in 2014. The upcoming romantic entertainer is bankrolled by popular Tollywood producer Dil Raju and has music from composer Shakthi Kanth. The buzz is that the filmmakers have planned to release Fidaa on August 4 this year.

Although Pallavi has just two Malayalam films to her credit, she is a promising talent to look out for in the south Indian film industry. She graduated as a medical doctor earlier this year. Born and raised in Tamil Nadu, Pallavi was a reality TV show contestant before she began pursuing her career as an actor. She made her Malayalam film debut with 2015’s cult hit Premam. And she was last seen in last year’s Kali, which had Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role.

However, Pallavi’s debut in Tamil has been delayed for a long time due to various reasons. She was reportedly the first choice of director Mani Ratnam for the female lead in Kaatru Veliyidai. However, it did not materialise. She later dropped out of Vikram’s upcoming film with director Vijay Chander titled Sketch citing date issues. She was roped in to reprise the role of Parvathy in the Tamil remake of Malayalam super hit Charlie opposite Madhavan. The project has now been put on hold by director AL Vijay.

Vijay, however, will be directing Pallavi in Karu, which was launched recently and it will mark the actor’s much-awaited Tamil debut. Besides Fidaa, she has also signed another Telugu film titled MCA, which will be directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju. The film has Nani in the lead role, while Bhumika Chawla will also be playing a key role.

