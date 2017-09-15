Happy birthday Ramya Krishnan: Here’s a look at Baahubali’s Sivagami and her other extraordinary performances

Happy birthday Ramya Krishnan: The Baahubali star turns 47-years-old today. Happy birthday Ramya Krishnan: The Baahubali star turns 47-years-old today.

Ramya Krishnan achieved country wide fame thanks to her role as Rajmatha Sivagami in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus franchise, Baahubali. She impressed the masses with her strong and stunning performance. However, this is not her only extraordinary performance. She started in the film industry when she was just a teenager and has worked in over 200 films spanning five industries. Here, I have listed five of her memorable performances that I have come to love over the years.

Baahubali:

How can we not mention Baahubali when we are talking about Ramya Krishnan? It is one of the strongest characters of the film. So much so, a book is being written about her role. The first book of the series titled Rise of Sivagami was released amid fanfare. Sivagami’s keen sense of fairness to misunderstanding her loving son, Ramya Krishnan played her part so beautifully that we cannot imagine anyone else playing this part.

Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam:

This film had Ramya Krishnan playing the role of Geeta, mother of Siddharth. The movie is a simple love story that delves into the complexities of relationship between parents and a son. Divorce plays the catalyst. Tamannaah plays the female lead of the film, and her father, played by Nassar, believes that his daughter should go to a wholesome family, and divorced parents do not even come under consideration. The tale of how this love succeeds is interesting.

Panchathantiram:

Well, who can forget the stepney in the front, stepney in the back joke? This Kamal Haasan, Simran and Ramya Krishnan starrer is romantic comedy with high dose of humour. Even today, if I had to watch something on television, I would go for this movie. It is that hilarious. And Ramya Krishnan plays the anti-female lead. That’s right! Now, doesn’t that make you wonder what she did in the film? You should watch it!

Padayappa:

This is one of the films that made Ramya Krishnan’s career colourful. She played the antagonist in this film, and at the end of it, audience couldn’t couldn’t draw the line between Ramya and her on screen avatar Neelambari. The role was fit the lady like a glove and unlike most of the films where female antagonists during the 90s and after ended up apologising to the hero, she made a stand. A splendid stand in fact. She was awarded the Filmfare best actor award of the year for her role.

Vaaname Ellai:

One of the earlier films of Ramya, this was directed by KR Balachander. I did not get to watch this on the silverscreen as it was much before my time. It was being telecast on the small screen and my curiosity was instantly piqued by the subject. It is a multistarrer with Anand Babu, Madhoo, Rajesh and Babloo Prithviraj playing the lead roles. The film is about five people from different walks of life who have made the same decision. They all want to end their lives. How they meet, the decision that they make to live king size for 30 days before taking their own lives and what happens after is the crux of this tale.

This year, the actor turns 47-years-old and we look forward to seeing more such stunning performances in her upcoming films Party, Sabaash Naidu and Thaana Serntha Kootam.

