Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan: 10 facts you must know about the ‘Power Star’

Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan

Tollywood superstar Pawan Kalyan turns a year older today. His fans have been organising grand events across Telugu states to celebrate the Pawan’s 47th birthday even as their favourite star refrains from indulging in any kind of celebration.

Moved by his fans, Pawan called his fans as members of his family while expressing his gratitude. “I wholeheartedly thank you all for your love, support n kindness you keep showering on me. Though, I don’t celebrate my birthday but when I see you all celebrating it. and I feel all the more humbled ;look into my self and ask’ Do I truly deserve this much of love?’,” he said in a series of tweets.

“Though, I come from a family of five but ‘God’ made me to embrace a much larger&huge family which is of millions spread across the Globe. n my turbulent & testing times , you all.. truly stood by me..like the “Mighty Mount Everest”,” he added.

Pawan is the younger brother of Megastar Chiranjeevi. Even though the number of films he has acted in is very less given that he has been in the industry for about 20 years, the fan following he enjoys speaks volumes about his stardom.

Here are 10 interesting facts you should know about Pawan Kalyan.

1) Konidela Kalyan Babu is the real name of the star. He assumed his onscreen name Pawan after organising a martial event to showcase his talents in Karate.

2) A trained martial artist, he holds a black belt in Karate. He has also worked as stunt coordinator for his films such as Kushi, Teen Maar and Badri. No wonder he is called ‘Power Star’ by his fans.

3) Pawan wanted to become a director. However, Chiranjeevi’s wife Surekha Konidala persuaded him to become an actor. He made his debut with Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi in 1996, which was a remake of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

4) Pawan made his debut as a director with Johnny in 2003. The sports drama was released amid huge expectations and became the first film to hit over 250 screens. However, it did not live up to its expectations at the box office.

5) Pawan is a true leader of masses. After winning over a massive fan following through films, he entered the realm of active politics in 2014. He floated his own political outfit called Jana Sena Party and soon became a force to be reckoned with in the Telugu states.

6) After he was criticised for being a “part-time” politician, Pawan said he is willing to quit politics to only focus on building his party.

7) Pawan will be soon sharing the screen space with his Megastar brother Chiranjeevi in a big-budget film. It will be for the first time the two brothers will be working together in a film. The project will be helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and will be bankrolled by politician and film producer T Subbarami Reddy.

8) Pawan was the first celebrity from south India to endorse Pepsi.

9) Pawan held the 26th rank in Forbes India list of top 100 Celebrities of 2013. He also became the Google’s most searched Indian celebrity-politician in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the same year he entered the politics.

10) Pawan is expecting his fourth child with wife Anna Lezhneva. Anna is Pawan’s third wife and the celebrity couple already has a daughter named Polena. He was earlier married to Nandini and his Johnny co-star Renu Desai.

