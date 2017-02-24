Happy Birthday Nani: How ‘Gentleman’ of Tollywood became the industry’s ‘Majnu’

Happy Birthday Nani Happy Birthday Nani

Naveen Babu Ghanta, or Nani as we know him, is the lover boy of Tollywood. This self-made star began as the ‘Gentleman’ of the industry but soon went on to become Tollywood’s favourite ‘Majnu’ thanks to his focus on romance. His journey has far from been the conservative one and as the actor turns 32 today, let’s trace how he went from Natural Star Nani to Love Boy Nani.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Starting as an RJ for World Space Satellite in Hyderabad, Nani worked as an assistant director with Srinu Vaitala and Bapu for hit films including Srikanth and Sneha’s Radha Gopalam, Vishnu’s Dhee and Astram after which he started getting roles as a lead actor. RJ Nani had the gift of gab that made him the star he is today.

With over 20 films in his kitty, his first break came nine years back with his debut film Ashta Chamma that introduced him to the Tollywood fandom. Bheemli Kabadi Jattu in 2010 and Pilla Zamindar in 2011 were his other hits. But it was in 2012 that Nani got national recognition with the National Award-winning film Eega, which was directed by SS Rajamouli. He also won Toronto After Dark award for the Best Actor for Eega. Nani went on to do a few Tamil films and again tasted huge success with Telugu hit Yevade Subramanyam, which had a new concept.

However, if we keep all of this aside, there is still the love boy moniker that Nani wears with pride! The actor went out of his way to pick up scripts in the genre and single-handedly started a new romcom fever in Tollywood. After his blockbuster hit Bhale Bhale Magadivoy in 2015, he has given us hits like Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, Gentleman, Majnu, Nenu Local and now his next romcom Ninnu Kori that he announced a day before his birthday.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd