Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: Five best family movies of Spyder star

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu celebrates his 42nd birthday on Wednesday. Despite his busy work schedule, Mahesh, who is awaiting the release of the highly-anticipated film Spyder, never misses spending quality time with his wife and kids. Just a quick scan of his Facebook page will tell you that he is a dedicated husband, father and a movie star, who has managed to strike a balance between his personal life and stardom.

Mahesh’s love for the family percolates into his work too. A majority number of films in his illustrious career have been based on family values and importance of relationships. And it is one of the reasons as to why he has fans from all age groups and remains the favourite among the family audience.

Here are the five best family movies of Mahesh Babu:

Arjun: Mahesh Babu plays a caring and loving brother in this family drama. His twin sister’s life is in danger, thanks to her cruel mother-in-law. He has to fight with everything he has got to protect his sister against highly unfavourable odds.

Athadu: This 2005 action-thriller tells the story of a high-profile hit-man, played by Mahesh. The assassin, who is on a run for a murder he did not commit, hides in a joint family living in a peaceful village. He has a change of heart as he becomes a part of that family.



Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu: The 2013 film revolves around a middle-class family, which is headed by a Gandhian played by Prakash Raj. Victory Venkatesh and Mahesh Babu play brothers in this family drama that highlights the disappointments, conflicts and differences within a family. At the same time, it also shows how the love and respect of the family members towards each other helps overcome challenges.

Dookudu: Mahesh plays an encounter specialist with strong family values. Even as he is on a mission to end the run of a dangerous criminal, he pretends to be an elected representative of people to keep his father happy. The relationship between the father and son is at the heart of this action thriller.

Srimanthudu: The film that came out in 2015 is one of the biggest hits in Mahesh’s career. It narrates a story of a young man, who is the only son of a multi-billionaire and his journey of self-discovery. He adopts his ancestral village and fixes all the problems faced by its inhabitants.

