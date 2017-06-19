Happy Birthday Kajal Aggarwal: A look at her top performances that prove she is the darling of south Indian cinema

Happy Birthday Kajal Aggarwal Happy Birthday Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal celebrated her 32nd birthday on Monday. And looking at her, it only asserts the fact that she is getting more beautiful and successful by every passing year. However, this year is very special for Kajal for a couple of reasons. Her 50th film Nene Raju Nene Mantri, co-starring Rana Daggubati in the lead role, is getting ready for the release. Interestingly, the film is directed by Teja, who introduced Kajal as the female lead actor in Telugu industry with 2007 action drama Lakshmi Kalyanam. Kajal also completes a decade in the south Indian film industry this year.

Kajal made her acting debut with a minor role in 2004 Bollywood film Kyun Ho Gaya Na, but her career took a dramatic turn when she signed her first south Indian film with director Bharathiraja for Bommalattam. While the film got delayed, she made her Telugu debut with Lakshmi Kalyanam. And she never looked back. Today, she is one of the most-sought-after female actors down south and has shared screen space with almost all the leading superstars of the film industry there. Even in the hero-centric films, where she had limited scope for performance, she somehow managed to make a mark. Here we look at her top performances and blockbuster films that made her the darling of south Indian fans.

Magadheera: This film directed by SS Rajamouli gave a much-needed break to its leading couple, Kajal and Ram Charan in 2009. Her popularity grew manifolds after she delivered an impressive performance in this film, which became a smash hit at the box office that year.

Kajal Aggarwal and Ram Charan in Magadheera Kajal Aggarwal and Ram Charan in Magadheera

Arya 2: Kajal’s character in this 2009 romantic-comedy was as eccentric as Allu Arjun’s titular role. While the film garnered mixed response from the critics, she received thumbs up for her performance. It was also a box office hit.

Kajal Aggarwal and Allu Arjun in Arya 2 Kajal Aggarwal and Allu Arjun in Arya 2

Darling: This 2010 family drama cemented Kajal’s popularity in Telugu cinema, where she charmed her way into the hearts of her fans. And her chemistry with her co-star Prabhas made them one of the most loved onscreen couples.

Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal in Darling Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal in Darling

Naan Mahaan Alla: It was a treat for the audience to see a new and refreshing chemistry in Tamil cinema. Kajal and Karthi as an onscreen couple became an instant hit with the fans in this crime-thriller, which was based on a real-life incident. The film received a good reception from the critics and fans at the box office in 2010.

Kajal Aggarwal and Karthi in Naan Mahaan Alla Kajal Aggarwal and Karthi in Naan Mahaan Alla

Mr. Perfect: Tollywood’s favourite onscreen pair, Kajal and Prabhas came together for another family drama in 2011. Her mature performance as a good-hearted, caring and sacrificing girlfriend was one of her memorable performances in her career.

Kajal Aggarwal in Mr Perfect Kajal Aggarwal in Mr Perfect

Thuppakki: The success of this 2012 action drama, indeed, increased the prominence of Kajal in the Tamil film industry. She delivered a charming performance along with her co-star Vijay in romantic scenes even as this film became a big hit at the box office.

Kajal Aggarwal and Vijay in Thuppakki Kajal Aggarwal and Vijay in Thuppakki

All in All Azhagu Raja: Kajal shared screen space with Karthi again in this 2013 romantic comedy. Though the film garnered mostly negative reviews from the critics and tanked at the box office. But, it is also one of the underrated performances of Kajal. While the jokes fell flat, Kajal shined in her role.

Kajal Aggarwal and Karthi in All in All Azhagu Raja Kajal Aggarwal and Karthi in All in All Azhagu Raja

Which one of Kajal’s films is your favourite?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd