Happy birthday Jr NTR: From Mohanlal to Mahesh Babu, here is how celebrities wished Tarak

Jr NTR, who is also fondly called as Tarak is celebrating his 35th birthday today and the wishes have been pouring in for the Tollywood superstar. Amid the current actors, Jr NTR is one of the biggest names in Tollywood. Several celebrities from Mohanlal to Mahesh Babu have taken to social media to wish the Jai Lava Kusa star.

Mohanlal tweeted, “Happy Birthday Dear @tarak9999 #HappyBirthdayNTR,” along with a sweet picture of the two of them. The duo had performed together in the 2016 Telugu film Janatha Garage which also starred Nithya Menen and Samantha. The film was a massive success, registering one of the highest openings and also winning seven Nandi awards. The director of the film Koratala Siva also took to Twitter to wish Jr NTR. “Wishing u a very happy birthday @tarak9999 annayya. Stay happy and energetic as always. #HappyBirthdayNTR,” he wrote on Twitter.

Mahesh Babu, who shares a great camaraderie with Jr NTR wrote, “Happy birthday, @tarak9999 :) Wish you all the victories, love and everything positive!.” Another major star, Ram Charan wrote, “Happy birthday brother!! Have wonderful year ahead. 💪#NTR (sic),” on Facebook, also sharing an adorable picture of the two of them together. The star had recently celebrated Jr NTR’s wedding anniversary with his wife Upasanna.

Natural Star Nani also wished Jr NTR a very happy birthday. Taking to Twitter he wrote, “Wishing a very very happy birthday to the two most energetic mad friends I’ve ever had @tarak9999 @HeroManoj1 .. love you guys 🤗.”

Jr NTR is currently gearing for the release of his next film with popular director Trivikram. The first look of the film as released on Saturday to celebrate Jr NTR’s birthday. The title of the film was unveiled to be Aravindha Sametha, with a motion poster featuring Jr NTR and Pooja Hegde launched today.

