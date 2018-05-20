Here’s how Tollywood star Jr NTR redefined himself as an actor

Jr NTR celebrates his 35th birthday today. Jr NTR celebrates his 35th birthday today.

Tollywood actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr, popularly known as Jr NTR, is celebrating his 35th birthday on Sunday. On the eve of his birthday, he released the first look poster of his upcoming film Aravindha Sametha, showing off his new chiseled physique that he built for months at his gym under the watchful eyes of trainer Lloyd Stevens.

Lloyd Stevens is the man behind several top Bollywood actors’ envious physical transformations that make the rest of the men in the world feel out of shape. The poster was designed to draw the attention to Lloyd’s work on Tarak’s physique. Tarak has indeed raised the bar in the Telugu film industry when it comes to how the mass-heroes should look on screen.

It is one of the high-points in Tarak’s career, who struggled a lot during his early days of his career with his body weight. Hailing from the first family of the Telugu film industry, he got a very early start to his acting career. He first made his screen debut as a child actor in Ramayanam (1996). Just a few years later, in 2001, he made his entry as a leading man with Ninnu Choodalani. It was a disaster at the box office. The same year his film Student No 1, which was hit-filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s directorial debut, gave him his first big break.

For the next six years, his career was marked with a mix of hits and flops. His identity as the grandson of legendary actor NTR may have put him in a very advantageous position in the film industry compared to his peers, who don’t have a powerful film-family background unlike him. But it did not help him in remaining consistent in delivering hits at the box office. The audience expected more out of him, despite his discernible skills in acting, and fighting. He had to throw up a surprise that would catch the imagination of the movie-goers and set him apart from the ‘heroes’ in his own family.

That happened when he collaborated again with Rajamouli for Yamadonga (2007). Tarak was weighing over 100 kg at the time. But, he lost 20-odd kilos before he joined the sets. And with this film, he also completely owned his grandfather’s legacy. The fantasy film also had a similar plotline to that of NTR’s Yamagola (1977 ).

Again, Tarak’s career faced a bumpy ride at the box office. In 2015, director Puri Jagannadh’s Temper gave the actor the much-needed break. The film about a corrupt cop, who has a change of heart following a brutal rape and murder of a girl under his watch, received a big thumbs up from the critics and the audience. The film is being remade in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi and has also been turned into an English novel.

After Temper, there has been a significant change in the kind of films he prefers to act in. He followed it with Nannaku Prematho, Janatha Garage, Jai Lava Kusa, which were all commercial films. But, each of them had a good story to tell, besides providing a lot of scope for its lead actor to put up a good performance.

His upcoming film Aravindan Samantha is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. And he has also signed an untitled film with Rajamouli, which will also have Ram Charan in the lead role.

