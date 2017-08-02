Happy Birthday Devi Sri Prasad: Here are five songs by DSP that has redefined romance in Tollywood

Devi Sri Prasad turns 38 today. Devi Sri Prasad turns 38 today.

Composer-lyricist Devi Sri Prasad made his debut with Telugu film Devi in 1999. It is from this Kodi Ramakrishna film that Sri Prasad started to be referred to as Devi Sri Prasad. It is almost 18 years since then and in this time span, DSP has done some excellent work. While he is known for electrifying party numbers and dance numbers, Devi Sri Prasad has some unique romantic songs in his discography.

Varsham: Mellaga Karagani (2003)

Featuring Baahubali star Prabhas and Trisha, Mellaga Karagani is a beautiful love song that is set in the backdrop of rain. The film is about two strangers who happen to meet only when there is a rain shower, and this song explains their feelings for each other very well. It is one of the most memorable songs of DSP for a fan.

Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana: Ghal Ghal (2005)

Directed by Prabhudeva, this film had Siddharth and Trisha in lead roles, and was later remade in Tamil and Hindi. The song is about hope, prayer & love and the music is melodious yet riveting. It also complements the series of events that the director has chosen to portray during this scene. It is a song that is unusually romantic because the lovers here are separated, yet feel optimistic about their chances for a happy ending.

Pournami: Yevaro Ravali (2006)

Featuring Prabhas and Trisha, Pournami received a mixed response. But, the music was a superhit among fans. Be it the rock and roll number or the hilarious drunk song Pallakivi, it was loved by all. However, Yevaro Ravali is a beautiful number, especially one that has a beautiful flute bit. This song also happens to be the BGM in the movie and is sure to steal your heart.

Iddarammayilatho: Violin Song (2013)

Starring Allu Arjun, Amala Paul, and Catherine Tresa, this was a successful movie and music played an integral part in the film. Maybe that is also why this Violin Song still happens to be one of the most favourites. The beautiful mix of classical and western music was a first. Even the lyrics was a mix of English and Telugu.

DJ – Duvvada Jagannadham: Mechuko (2017)

The film was one of the highest grossing films of Tollywood this year after Baahubali 2. Starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, this song became a craze among fans for its catchy tunes, and even the lyrics itself became a point of contention. Within minutes of release, fans swore that this was one of the best DSP songs to have been released so far!

DSP has made a place for himself today in the industry. He is now looking forward to the release of movies like Jaya Janaki Nayaka, Jai Lava Kusa, MCA, Rangasthalam and Bharat Ane Nenu among others. Even with new composers being introduced in the industry, he seems to have a fan following that is equal to that of any actor in the industry. Especially his live performances and the energy he brings to the floor is not something that can be done by everyone.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Related News Devi Sri Prasad gears up for concerts in US, Canada