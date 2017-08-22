Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: Five evergreen dance performances by Khaidi star

Happy Birthday Megastar Chiranjeevi Happy Birthday Megastar Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi has proved time and again that “age is just a number.” The star turned a year older on Tuesday. He is 62 now. But, he continues to rule the big screens and hearts of film fans down south. Even a professional sabbatical that lasted for 10 years could not affect his sway over his fans or the box office.

Chiranjeevi is credited with ushering in a new era of dance and style in the Telugu film industry. In a career spanning about four decades, the star has showcased many iconic dance moves and hook steps that sort of put the pressure on other leading heroes of his time to deliver interesting dance performances. And his contribution to cinema, especially in terms of onscreen dancing, has influenced actors of new generations and continues to do so.

While Chiranjeevi never fails to enthrall and surprise his fans with his dance moves, here are the five evergreen performances delivered by the star.

Chik Chik Chelam:

Chik Chik Chelam song raised the bar in portraying the disco culture that was prevalent in the 90s. This song was apparently inspired by Michael Jackson’s Bad. Chiranjeevi killed it in the performance with his swag and confidence.

Mutha Mestri:

Mutha Mestri is one of the best intro songs in Chiranjeevi’s career. The title song, which is a folk number, also had Chiranjeevi doing Michael Jackson-esque break dance for part of it.

Bangaru Kodi Petta:

This song is from blockbuster film Gharana Mogudu that came out in 1992. The setting of the song was rather illogical given that a worker at shipyard leading the troupe of naval officers dancing in the backdrop. But, that doesn’t prevent us from enjoying the song or the performance of Chiranjeevi. This was such a hit that his star son Ram Charan Teja had included the new version of this song in his blockbuster film Magadheera, which released in 2009.

Daayi Daayi Daamma:

It won’t be wrong to say, this song from Indra put choreographer-turned-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence on the map. He created a hook step called ‘Veena step.’ Coupled with Chiranjeevi’s enduring grace, this dance number became an instant rage during the 2000s.

Kodithe Kottalira:



This song is another hit from Chiranjeevi and Raghava Lawrence combination. While Raghava exploited the dancing skills of the megastar to its hilt, he also became the most desired choreographer in the industry at the time. The duo gave another memorable performance from this 2003 film Tagore.

